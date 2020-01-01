A glimpse at new uniform of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat





NEW DELHI: As Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat will be donning a new role and also a different uniform. While the colour will remain olive green there are significant changes in his uniform to represent all three forces.





On the shoulder will be a maroon patch with golden ranks to represent all three services.





"The colour of the uniform of the CDS will be same as the parent service but ranks and badges will be different," said a source.





The cap of the CDS will also be different with badges and accomplishments to represent the three services.

For those asking about the uniform of the Chief of Defence Staff, here go the new belt buckle, shoulder rank, peak cap and car flag of the CDS. pic.twitter.com/SEQM2vt9UD — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 31, 2019

There will be no sword and baton or stars on the shoulder to signify the ranks. The CDS uniform will also not have a lanyard as the idea is to have service neutral representations.





"The idea is that the uniform of the CDS has symbols to represent all three services. Any service or regimental symbols will not be there," said a source privy to the details.





The four stars on the collar that chiefs have will also be missing in the uniform of the CDS as it represents a particular service.





The service ribbons on the chest will remain as it is.





What is not clear is whether the office of the CDS will have to fly a flag representing all three services. All three services chiefs fly their service flag at their offices.





General Bipin Rawat will reside at 3, Kamraj Marg in New Delhi.





The CDS will be the fifth secretary in MoD. The existing ones head are Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Department of Defence Research and Development and Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.



