



MUMBAI: Post-demonetisation in 2016, the Indian Air Force flew 625 tons of new currency in 33 air sorties across the country to various destinations. This little-known aspect of demonetisation was revealed by former IAF chief B S Dhanoa while speaking at the IIT-B’s annual Techfest on Saturday.





Dhanoa mentioned this while highlighting some of the unknown roles of the IAF. He said the air force has risen to the occasion during natural disasters like floods and earthquakes. Dhanoa regretted that indigenisation has not fructified as much as one wished for. He said IAF has to depend upon 32 diverse platforms from nine different countries. At the same time, he said if the defence procurement procedure was politicised, “the whole system will become backward”. “Slowing down defence procurement will affect India,” Dhanoa said.





According to him, when the Balakot strike was approved, the government sent a political message to Pakistan that henceforth acts of terrorism will come with a heavy price.





“The Pulwama attack made the government change its strategy with regards to the response to terrorist attacks,” he told the huge gathering.





According to him, the IAF needs to modernise in order to provide a credible deterrence.





The IAF has identified 18 projects in the current financial year under the technology development fund.







