New Delhi: The Indian Air Force’s newly-inducted stealth attack helicopter Apache and transport helicopter Chinook took part in the Republic Day parade for the first time. The Indian Air Force’s tableau also showcased a model of the Rafale fighter jets.





The Indian Air Force’s tableau included the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), surface-to-air guided weapon Akash and Astra missiles.





“The Republic Day flypast comprised of 41 aircraft of the IAF and four helicopters of the Army’s aviation arm. The aircraft types include 16 fighters, 10 transport aircraft and 19 helicopters. The flypast was conducted in two phases.





Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma lead the 144-strong IAF contingent on Rajpath for the second time in a row, while Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar, an accomplished Drum Major, fronted the IAF band.





Leading the ceremonial parade was the ‘Ensign’ formation comprising of four Mi-17 V5 helicopters in an inverted ‘Y’ formation, also referred to as the ‘wineglass formation’.





They flew past the dais, trooping the national flag and the ensigns of the three services. They were followed by ‘Dhruv’ formation, comprising four Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Army Aviation.





The second and the main phase commenced after the end of the ceremonial parade. This was led by ‘Rudra’ formation of three ALH Mk-IV Weapon System Integrated (WSI) attack gunships of the IAF, flying in ‘Vic’ formation.





The ‘Chinook’ formation comprises of three newly-inducted transport helicopters in ‘Vic’ formation. Following them was the ‘Apache’ formation consisting of the latest deadly attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The five attack helicopters flew in ‘arrowhead’ formation.





The Chinook, twin-engine, tandem rotor is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform, which is used for transporting troops, artillery, equipment and fuel. The helicopter can carry out military operations not only during the day but also at night too. Four of the US-made heavy-lift helicopters were inducted into the IAF in March last year.





Eight US-made Apache stealth attack helicopters were inducted into the IAF in September last year, significantly boosting the force’s firepower capability at a time when India faces complex security challenges, including cross-border terrorism.





Leading the fixed wing formations this year was the Dornier formation consisting of three Dornier aircraft in ‘Vic’ formation. After this, the three C-130J Super Hercules flew in ‘Vic’ formation. This was followed by the ‘Eye in the Sky- Netra’ formation, comprising a single AEW&C flanked by two Su-30MKIs, the officials said.





Following the Globe formation is the first fighter formation, the ‘Jaguar’ formation, consisting of five Jaguar aircraft in arrowhead formation. This was followed by five MiG-29 Upgrade aircraft in similar formation, call sign ‘Fulcrum’.





Thereafter, ‘Sukhoi’ formation comprising three SU-30MKI aircraft from Air Force Station Jodhpur, executed the famous Trishul manoeuvre. In this, the lead Su-30 executed a vertical manoeuvre on reaching in front of the dais while the flanking aircraft would split outwards forming a trident.





The end of the parade was marked by a single SU-30MKI aircraft Flanker of the IAF, carrying out the signature ‘vertical charlie’ in front of the dais. All aircraft flew-in from the Rashtrapati Bhawan side and exit towards the India Gate at height between 60 metres to 300 metres above ground level.





