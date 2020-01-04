



NEW DELHI: Australian PM Scott Morrison armed with power packed delegation comprising Foreign and Defence Ministers besides Foreign Secretary will seek to expand partnership in the Indo-Pacific region during his state visit from Jan 14.





The two sides are eyeing to conclude logistics sharing agreement for their militaries during the visit, ET has learnt. Morrison will outline his vision for bilateral strategic partnership through Raisina Dialogue. This will be first big incoming visit of 2020 to India.





Logistics sharing agreements with nations like Australia will significantly enhance the capability of the Navy to operate eastwards, which is an increasing area of interest, officials explained.





But the agreement should not been seen in the context of the `Quad' initiative, officials said that individual relations with the nations have progressed to a level where increasing bilateral activity requires such a pact.





"It is a reciprocal process and the these nations find an advantage in using our infrastructure as well for their deployments in the region," the official said. Engagements with Australia are on the rise with the regular AUSINDEX series as well as other multilateral and bilateral exercises.





India has logistics sharing pacts with USA, France and Singapore and also planning to ink logistics pacts with Japan and Russia.





Australia is emerging as a key partner for Delhi in Eastern Indian Ocean and Pacific region. “India is a great success story of our region. A land of durable institutions and shared values.





A natural partner for Australia.So I am honoured to accept the invitation of my friend Prime Minister Modi to visit India in January, including to deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue,” Morrison said at the Lowy Institute Lecture in Australia last October.





“The visit will be accompanied by a business delegation that I have invited Ashok Jacob, Chair of the Australia-India Council Board, to lead. This will bring Government and business together to pursue our India Economic Strategy that has captured the attention of our Indian partners and must now be realised. My visit will be another step in cementing India in the top tier of Australia’s partnerships,” Morrison had noted on that occasion.







