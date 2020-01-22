



The World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland this week is unlikely to be spared of the war of words between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is travelling to Davos to attend the WEF and he is likely to use the forum to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Government in New Delhi for its August 5, 2019 decisions on Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).





Khan is also likely to use the opportunity to slam New Delhi for the detention of a large number of political leaders and activists and restrictions imposed in J&K. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the Government of Pakistan confirmed on Monday that it had plans to raise the issue of J&K at the WEF in Davos. “Throughout his engagements at Davos (in Switzerland), Prime Minister (Khan) will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of the economy, peace and stability, trade, business and investment opportunities,” the MoFA said in a statement released in Islamabad.





“He (Khan) will also highlight the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues,” it said, adding that he would also have a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump during his visit to Davos.





India too braced for countering Pakistan's criticism on J&K at the WEF. Sources in New Delhi said that India would strongly respond to any attempt by Pakistan to raise the issue of J&K at the WEF, just as it had been countering similar attempts made by the leaders of the neighbouring country at other international forums over the past few months. Modi, himself, will not attend the WEF this year. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the delegation of Government of India at the forum.





Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will also attend the WEF at Davos. Pakistan has been running a global campaign against India ever since Modi Government on August 5 moved to strip Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) of its special status and to reorganize the state into two Union Territories. Sources in New Delhi told the DH that India would strongly rebut Pakistan's “fabricated narrative” about J&K at the WEF, expose the neighbouring country's role in sponsoring cross-border terror and brazen violation of human rights of its own people as well as atrocities carried out on religious minorities.







