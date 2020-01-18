S Jaishankar meets Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Delhi, discusses 2015 nuclear deal





Dr S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister and Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran held a bilateral meeting today on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. Both sides have also agreed to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship in 2020





NEW DELHI: India and Iran on Thursday discussed future of nuclear deal amid sharpening of positions by Tehran and Europe on Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).





JCPOA known commonly as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal, is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council—China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States—plus Germany) together with the European Union.





Both leaders recalled positive outcomes of Jaishankar’s recent visit to Tehran for the 19th Joint Commission Meeting, especially for strengthening bilateral trade and promoting connectivity initiative through Chabahar port.





The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the recent developments in the West Asia region and the JCPOA.





Jaishankar reiterated Indian interests in the region and support for efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the region. Zarif on Wednesday urged India to play role to establish peace in region.







