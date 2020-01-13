



NEW DELHI: The government is in the process of acquiring around 200 aircraft to cope with the depleting aerial inventories of the Indian Air Force, defence secretary Ajay Kumar said here on Sunday.





The contract for HAL-manufactured 83 TEJAS Mk-1A advanced fighter jets are in the final stages, he said.





Apart from these, Expression of Interest (EOI) has been floated for another 110 aircraft, based on which Request for Proposal (RFP) will be floated, Kumar said.





"Roughly (for) 200 aircraft, the acquisition is in process," he said.





"We are in the process of finalising the contract for 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS Mk-1A, which are advanced fighters to meet the urgent needs of India," the defence secretary told reporters on the sidelines of commissioning Indian Coast Guard vessels here.





Kumar said that the contract for the LCAs will be signed "definitely this year".





"We want to do it as soon as possible," the defence secretary said when asked whether a time frame has been finalised by which the new aircraft are to be acquired.





Kumar said that with the design having been finalised, state-run aerospace behemoth





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will be ramping up production of the TEJAS Mk-1A jets from 8 to 16 per year.





"If required, through outsourcing, we can further enhance it," he said.





The Air Force has Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29s and the ageing Jaguars and MiG-21 Bisons in its inventory of fighter jets at present.





The last fleet of seven swing-wing MiG-27 fighters, which played an important role during the 1999 Kargil war, was decommissioned on December 27.







