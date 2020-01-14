



Conspiracy theories have begun to surface with the arrest of an Indian police official who was reportedly heading towards Delhi with two Kashmiri militants. Pakistan ISPR has accused India of planning false-flag attacks on Delhi and then laying blame on Islamabad





DGISPR – Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s military, wrote on his personal Twitter handle that it appeared to be a “failed false flag”. “After the failed drama of killing and mutilating a Kashmiri near LoC [Line of Control], ill-planned attempt for repeat of Delhi 2001/Mumbai 2008-type false flag [operation] looks failed,” he said.





DSP Davinder Singh was apprehended in Kulgam district while travelling in a vehicle on Srinagar-Jammu Highway en route to New Delhi, according to reports in Indian media.

After failed drama of killing & mutilating a Kashmiri near LOC, ill-planned attempt for repeat of Delhi2001/Mumbai 2008 type false flag looks failed. Hope results of investigations will be made public. Arrested ones will possibly be found listed in a jail. https://t.co/kjOsDl7mMl — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) January 12, 2020

Police sources identified one of the three Hizbul terrorists as Naveed Babu who, according to them, was involved in the killing of 11 truckers and labourers in a series of attacks in South Kashmir late last year.

Babu, a former Special Police Official, is the deputy commander of Hizbul Mujahadin, according to police. He had stolen four assault rifles and deserted the police force to join the group in 2017. DSP Singh was a member of an elite counter-insurgency force in the J&K. He was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on August 15, 2019.



Singh was arrested when his vehicle was pulled over at a police checkpoint in Srinigar. "The fast-moving car was stopped and searched. Two wanted militants and our officer… and a third person were arrested in the operation," Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar told reporters. Kumar said police and intelligence agencies were questioning DSP Singh, accusing him of a "heinous crime".





Security forces recovered guns and ammunition from several locations in the follow-up to the arrests, including from DSP Singh’s residence in Srinagar. Police sources say investigations are underway to find out why the terrorists were going to New Delhi.





Davinder Singh had shot into limelight after a letter written by Afzal Guru, the parliament attack convict, in 2013 claimed the officer had asked him to accompany a parliament attack accused to Delhi and arrange his stay there.



