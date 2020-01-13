



While addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Army Chief General Mukund Naravane spoke about how 100 female Jawans were being trained for the Indian Army. The Army Chief in the press conference, also made a huge statement regarding Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that if the Parliament orders for the Army to take PoK, then the Army will accordingly take it. Speaking about the induction of female Jawans, General Naravane said that the training of the first batch of 100 female Jawans has started from 6 January for being inducted into military police.





Army Chief's Annual Media Briefing





The COAS spoke about a lot of important topics about defence and national security. While emphasising training, General Naravane stated that the Indian Army will train for the future and that is where the emphasis of our training will be. Adding further about the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defence Staff, COAS assured that the Indian Army will fully contribute towards making it a success.





The COAS in his statement said, "When I say integration it stands for within the army and the services. The formation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and creation of the Department of Military Affairs is a very big step towards integration and us on our part will make sure that this is a success."





On the issue of PoK, the Army Chief has said, "there is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.





The statement by COAS General Naravane about PoK comes months after Home Minister Amit Shah while participating in the debate in Parliament over the historic abrogation of Article 370 had stated categorically that PoK and Aksai Chin were both inalienable parts of India. Former COAS General Bipin Rawat had also made numerous statements to this regard.







