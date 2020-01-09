



New Delhi: Amid deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region after US-Iran tensions, the Indian Navy said on Wednesday that they are monitoring the situation and are fully prepared to ensure the security of sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian flag merchant vessels.





"Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation in the Gulf region and is maintaining presence in the region to ensure security of our sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian Flag Merchant Vessels transiting through the region. The Indian Navy stands committed to protection of the nation`s maritime interests," Indian Navy spokesperson, Commander Vivek Madhwal, said.





Post attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman in June 2019, the Indian Navy had commenced Maritime Security Operations code named `Sankalp` on June 19, 2019 to ensure safe passage of Indian Flag Vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.





Indian Navy warships and aircraft were deployed to establish presence, provide a sense of reassurance to the Indian merchantmen, monitor the ongoing situation and respond to any emergent crises.





"One warship is presently deployed for Operation Sankalp," Madhwal said.





The operation is being progressed in close coordination with all stakeholders including the Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Shipping, Petroleum and Natural Gas and DG, Shipping. Regular inter-ministerial meetings have been held to review the evolving the maritime security situation in the Gulf region.







