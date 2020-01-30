



India’s Lohia Aerospace System has signed an offset based sourcing MOU with its first customer – an international aerospace contractor for supply of civil aerospace components.





The company had acquired Israel based Light & Strong Ltd, Israel’s largest private producer of aerospace focused carbon fibre composite components for Israel’s Aerospace and Defence industry in February 2019.





In the process it became the first Indian company to acquire and own an international composites company. With the Idea of bringing in global standards aerospace technology to India, Lohia Aerospace Systems began construction of a truly world-class facility at our 100-acre Industrial campus on the historic Grand Trunk road in Kanpur in July 2019.





A company statement said, “we started trial production at the plant from January 2020 and we will be displaying our sample products at the DEFEXPO 2020. The commercial production from our Kanpur facility is expected to start in March. Our factory is now the largest unit of composites in northern India.





Following the offset based sourcing MOU Lohia is in advanced discussions with other potential clients from Asia and Europe for supplying of aerospace composites from our facility in Kanpur.







