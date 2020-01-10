



Ejaz Lakdawala's confessions that are part of the Mumbai Police's probe shows how comfortably Dawood Ibrahim has been staying in Pakistan. Ejaz Lakdawala also said that Dawood Ibrahim also goes on sacred Haj trips regularly





In one of the stunning revelations that exposes Pakistan’s brazen lie, Underworld don Ejaz Lakdawala has told his interrogators that not only does Dawood Ibrahim lives in Pakistan but that he is also suffering from Gangrene. The sensational claims were made by Lakdawala after he was arrested by the Mumbai Police in Patna on Thursday. Lakdawala, a close confidant and former member of D-Company, told the officials that he had met Dawood several times. He also said that Dawood also goes on sacred Haj trips regularly. The confessions that are part of the Mumbai Police’s probe shows how comfortably Dawood Ibrahim has been staying in Pakistan. Needless to say, it proves that the officials in Pakistan have given sanctuary to India’s Most Wanted terrorist.





Who Is Ejaz Lakdawala?





Ejaz Lakdawala, who has been on run for 21 years, was arrested in Patna on Thursday. The police officials have said that the Underworld don was trying to flee India. He was nabbed right before he could execute his plan of slipping into Nepal via Raxaul. The success came after Lakdawala’s daughter provided vital clues. "Our efforts gained momentum after the arrest of Lakdawala's daughter Shifa Shahid Shaikh at Mumbai Airport on December 28 when she was travelling to Nepal on a fake passport," said Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Saxena.





Pakistan's Lie Exposed Again?





Lakdawala’s statement concurs with what the US said in July last year. In 2019, the US government had told a London court that Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar was in Pakistan. The US government had told the British Court that the Underworld don’s empire was based out from Karachi. The US government’s official statement was made during the hearing of Dawood’s top aide Jabir Moti’s extradition trial at a court in London.





Dawood Ibrahim And 1993 Blasts





Right after 1993 serial blasts, Pakistan has been consistently denying Dawood’s presence on its soil. With Narendra Modi returning to power and Ajit Doval becoming more powerful, there were reports that India may undertake an Osama-like operation to take out Dawood from Karachi. The son of a police constable, who became the boss of Mumbai’s underworld, exact details about Dawood have remained largely sketchy. From undergoing knife to change his facial features to ailing from a kidney disease, numerous reports have surfaced from time to time. But there has been no consistent dialogue between India and Pakistan regarding Dawood Ibrahim. It was only in 2014 that India had told Pakistan to hand over Dawood saying enough evidences have been shared with Islamabad.





Dawood Ibrahim, who jumped bail and escaped to Dubai, is still wanted by the DRI under the COFEPOSA case. former Director General of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence BV Kumar, who wrote 'DRI and the Dons' had said that, “Dawood used his money power to lure everyone. From Bollywood stars to cricketers and maybe some big politicians. But I am of the view that once India signed extradition treaty with the UAE, the underworld lord was compelled to leave Dubai and take a permanent refuge in Pakistan. He is no more as influential as he was in the UAE "where he was rubbing shoulders with celebrities," he said.







