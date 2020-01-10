



NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is now training around 40 Rohingya Muslims with the help of terror outfit Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in Bangladesh so that they can push them into India to carry out terror activities, intelligence agencies have warned Indian armed and border guarding forces on Thursday.





"Pakistan is plotting a big conspiracy against India from the Bangladesh border. The Bangladeshi terrorist organisation Jamaat-ul Mujahideen is getting funds from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence," said the agencies adding "ISI is providing terror training to 40 Rohingyas living in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh."





Pakistan has funded terror training through Saudi Arabia and Malaysia. "In the first instalment, JMB has received funds worth one crore takas for terror training," the agencies said. The intelligence agencies have also shared this information with National Investigation Agency for further probe.





The plan to fund training of Rohingya Muslims started after Pakistan was unable to push in terrorists through Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir with Indian Army and border guarding forces taking an offensive approach.





Last year, NIA chief YC Modi said that JMB is making all attempts to spread its tentacles across India.







