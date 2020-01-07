Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei





Following the killing of Iran's senior military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in an attack carried out by the United States (US), the Persian nation of Iran announced on Sunday (5 January) that it was abandoning all its obligations under the nuclear deal Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed in 2015.





"By taking the fifth step in reducing its obligations, Iran is abandoning the last key practical limitation under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which is dealing with the number of centrifuges," the Iranian government in a statement said.





Soleimani's death has sparked major fury in Iran where masses revered him as a hero. He headed the powerful and influential Quds force of the Revolutionary Guards of Iran.





As an outcome of the decision taken by the Government in Iran in response to Soleimani's killing, the nation would no longer be obliged to limit the number of nuclear powered centrifuges possessed or produced by it. Iran's nuclear program therefore faces no operational restrictions as a result.





Prior to this decision, Iran, abiding by the JCPOA had promised that it would limit the enrichment of Uranium only up to a level of five per cent for the purpose of producing fuel for electricity generation in nuclear power plants for civilian usage.







