



SRINAGAR: A senior police officer, posted with the strategic anti-hijacking team at Srinagar airport, was arrested along with two terrorists whom he was ferrying in a car in Kashmir Valley, a top police officer said here on Sunday.





Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said it was a "heinous crime" and Davinder Singh was being treated on par with the terrorists and jointly interrogated by all security agencies.





To a question about whether his posting at the airport was a security breach as the officer was also seen with the envoys of various countries who visited the valley earlier this week, Kumar said the police had no information about the officer's involvement till Saturday.





"He was on duty and how could we have stopped him from that as we had no information about his involvement in anything," he said.







