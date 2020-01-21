



SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir police have claimed to find a number of pistols, and an AK- 47 with UBGL launcher, from arrested Dy SP Davinder Singh.





Dy SP Davinder Singh was arrested along with one of the most wanted Hizb ul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq, and his his associate Rafi Rather and an alleged Over Ground Worker Irfan Shafi Mir on January 11, when they were travelling on highway on way to Jammu.





The J&K police registered FIR number 5/2020, against the accused, at police station Qazigund in Kulgam district of Southern Kashmir. They were booked under Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and Unlawful Activities Act.





While Singh has been suspended. J&K police as per the FIR recovered the following items from the i20 car they were travelling in:





1. AK 47 rifle with UBGL launcher 2. Six magazines of AK 47 rifle 3. 174 rounds of AK 47 rifle 4. Chinese Pistol 5. Chinese Pistol (Cal-30) 6. Three magazines of pistol 7. Seven live pistol rounds 8. 10 Chinese pistol rounds 9. US made Pistol with one magazine 10.Four UBGL grenades 11.One live Chinese grenade 12.One tear smoke grenade 13.Two pouches 14.One power bank with Data cable 15.Two medium size Tape Rolls 16.Screw Driver 17.Shaving Machine 18.Five pull through 19.Shaving Blade 20.Five Band Aids 21.One small mirror 22.One Tooth Brush 23.Two small pouches 24.Three thread rolls with needles 25. Two Bottles of weapon cleaner oil 26.One Uniform Belt Green 27.One Nail Cutter 28.One Sun Screen 29.One Pen 30.One Cigarette lighter 31.One small tape roll 32. One Attar Bottle







