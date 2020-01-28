Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Anantnag
The Jawan suffered injuries after he was hit by a bullet fired by some militants in the Arwani area of Anantnag district, the officials said.They said security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the assailants.
A terrorist was killed in a brief encounter with security forces on Monday after the ultras opened fire on a patrol team in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a soldier, officials said.
