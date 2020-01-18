



His made remarks at a press meet in Moscow responding to a query sent by ET on Russia's position on repeated attempts to discuss Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council despite failure at first meeting in August 2019. Lavrov visited Delhi earlier this week. The comments hold significance after yet another Chinese attempt at UNSC to internationalise issue fell flat. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be attending the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Vladivostok on March 22-23





NEW DELHI: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday stated that the Kashmir topic should be discussed in the format of India and Pakistan and not in a common platform hinting that the UN Security Security Council should not hold any meet on a bilateral issue.





In Delhi the Russian envoy emphasised that it was not interested in getting first hand experience in Jammu and Kashmir.





Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Russia's ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev said, "I do not feel there is a reason for me to travel. This is an internal matter belonging to the Constitution of India... This is not an issue for Russia. Those who believe that this is an issue, those who are concerned about the situation in Kashmir, those who doubt the Indian policies in Kashmir can travel and see for themselves."





When asked if the envoy was invited to travel to Kashmir or if he would wish to travel in the future, Kudashev was of the view that the mission would not put in a request to visit Kashmir. Receiving an invitation from MEA was another matter.





Deputy Chief of Russian Mission Roman Babushkin said, "It is difficult to comment on this till we get an invitation. But it will be nice to go there as friends and as tourists."





In view of the success of Russian-Indian JV BrahMos, the two countries were further upgrading missile precision, range and speed, the deputy envoy further said.





"It is a unique weapon, even many developed countries don''t possess it. Demand is huge in third world countries. All options are on the table. In order to proceed we have to make sure that the international law is respected," Babushkin said.





"It will be a landmark year in our ties, we will focus on the implementation of the decisions made during Vladivostok summit last year, take forward new initiatives and further strengthen our perfect mutual understanding."





Russia, he said, is holding the largest defence expo exhibition this year and was "expecting new agreements" with India. In 2019, India-Russia contracts came close to $16 billion.







