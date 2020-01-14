



by Song Gwang-Sup And Lee Ha-Yeon



South Korean defence companies are readying to show off their weapons systems and technologies at the upcoming defence exhibition DefExpo 2020 running on Feb. 5-8 in India to gain traction in overseas expansion.





According to industry sources on Sunday, 10 companies including Hanwha Defence, Korea Aerospace Industries and LIG Nex1 confirmed their participation in this year’s DefExpo, India’s largest defence exhibition, to be held next month in India, with 700 firms from 30 countries across the globe.





Korean companies aim to focus on exploring local sales channels at the exhibition.





Hanwha Defence's self-propelled anti-aircraft defence system named Biho, which means flying tiger, can steal attention as it is waiting the final nod for supplies to India from the local defence ministry.





“The outlook for Korea’s defence industry has been murky for immediate and long-term. The Indian deal can be an impetus,” said an industry official.





According to a report by the Defence Agency for Technology and Quality last year, India spent the world’s fourth largest $66 billion for defence in 2018, with purchase of weapons reaching the second largest of $13.9 billion in the world.







