Until now no Indian private sector company has manufactured military-grade ammunition for the small arms. Under the joint venture with the Brazilian company, plans are to manufacture multiple ammunition for different calibres including the 9 mm, 7.62×39 mm,7.62×51 mm, .338 Lapua and 12.7 mm. These will be both for the domestic (military & law enforcement) and for exporting to a third country.SSS Defence Viper a Sub MoA precision sniper rifle chambered for the .3087.62×51 mm cartridge.

Dinesh Shivanna, Chief Technology Officer, Satish R Machani, Managing Director and Vivek Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer of SSS Defence





More than Rs 20 crore has been invested by the SSS Defence in R&D and IP asset creation which is used for all their verticals including -Small Arms, Optics, and Ammunition.





According to company officials, the focus is to create a manufacturing and exporting hub for weapons like snipers. “This will help in cutting down India’s dependence on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for not only the weapons but also optics and ammunition.”

“The rifle has a two-stage trigger which has been designed indigenously and it also has highly efficient muzzle brake and sound suppressor. They have been designed for accurate and long-range precision shooting.”





The `Viper’ chambered for the .308 (7.62×51 mm cartridge) and the `Sabre’ .338 Lapua Magnum Cartridge (8.6×70 mm cartridge) are preferred by both military and law enforcement snipers across the world. These have been ergonomically designed keeping in mind the Indian soldier and his body built, finger length etc.

An Assault Rifle 7.62×39 mm calibre and Close Quarter Battle Carbine platforms have been undergoing testing after completion of development.

Indian Army needs 5,719 rifles with ammunition. And SSS Defence has plans for manufacturing 15000 arms per annum from day one during Phase 1 and in Phase II 45,000 arms per annum and then gradually scale it up to 80,000 arms per annum in some years.







