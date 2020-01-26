



Tejas will be directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The Ronnie Screwvala production will go on floors in July this year. Kangana Ranaut said she “was dying to get in a uniform”





Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is set to headline another woman-led project. She will play an Air Force pilot in Tejas. The movie will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. It will go on floors in July this year.





Confirming the news on Friday, Kangana said in a statement, “I have always wanted to play a soldier and have been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. I have never held back my emotions for our jawans and spoken openly about how strongly I feel about their heroism. They keep our country secure and our people safe. So, I am very happy to be doing this film.”





She thanked the makers of Tejas for trusting her with the role. Admitting that she “was dying to get in a uniform”, Kangana Ranaut said, “I’m thankful to Ronnie sir and Sarvesh who have come to me with this extraordinary script that celebrates the heroism of our soldiers… Being in uniform will be one of the biggest highlights of my life.”





Talking about preparations to play a pilot, the actor added, “I will undergo intense training before the shoot starts. My director has decided to get professional trainers on board. Right now, I am too deep into Thalaivi. After that, we will get to Tejas, which we will start this year itself.”





Kangana Ranaut is currently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Panga where she plays a hands-on mother and a retired Kabaddi player who is set to make a comeback to the game. Panga, which released today, also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta.







