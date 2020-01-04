



AMRITSAR: An angry mob of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib in Pakistan stormed Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, birth place of Sikh’s first master Guru Nanak Dev, on Friday. According to the reports, local Muslims were resentful of Sikh’s opposition to the alleged ‘forcible’ conversion of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur to Islam and her marriage to a Muslim boy.





India has strongly condemned the attack at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, and has asked Pakistan's government to take "immediate steps" to ensure the safety, security and welfare of members of the Sikh community.

LIVE Footage from Nankana Sahib where an angry Muslim mob is outside Gurdwara Sahib and raising anti-Sikh slogans

@PTI_News pic.twitter.com/IlxxBjhpO2 I urge @ImranKhanPTI Ji to take immediate action on such communal incidents that are increasing the insecurity in the minds of Sikhs of Pak @thetribunechd

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has made an appeal to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, asking him to "immediately intervene" to ensure safety of devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. He also asked the Pak PM to "save" the historic Gurdwara from the angry mob.





Manmohan Singh, brother of Jagjit Kaur, whose Muslim name is Ayesha Bibi told TOI from Nankana Sahib: “They (Muslims ) have attacked the Gurdwara and are pelting stones, we (Sikhs) are confined to our homes or in Gurdwaras” .





Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the video which, he said, showed an angry Muslim mob shouting anti-Sikh slogans outside Nankana Sahib.





Notably, Jagjit Kaur had embraced Islam and had married a local Nankana Sahib boy Mohammad Hassan, following which her family members had lodged complaint with police blaming on Hassan for allegedly kidnapping Jagjit and forcibly marrying her.





Police have arrived at the scene of the incident to control people. Further details are awaited.







