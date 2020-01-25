



LUCKNOW: The ISI agent arrested from Chandauli on Monday was a member of a WhatsApp group called ‘Zindagi Na Milegi’ administered by Pakistan based ISI handlers.





Mohammed Rashid (23) was arrested by UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (UPATS) in a joint operation with military intelligence on charges of passing videos and photographs of vital establishments of CRPF, Kashi Vishwanath temple, Gyanvapi mosque, Sankat Mochan temple, Cantt railway station, Dashashwamedh ghat, Malaviya bridge, Cantonment and Air Force to Pakistan based ISI.





ADG ATS Dhruva Kant Thakur told TOI that a SIM card recovered from his possession was checked and it revealed that he used the number to interact with Pakistan-based ISI handlers.





Rashid was paid a commission of Rs 5,000 and made a member in the WhatsApp group.





“No conversations could be recovered but 56 Indians were members in that group. Some numbers were from other states. We have shared the numbers with their police,” added the ADG.





Thakur also said that Rashid used to put banners in the city and was not well educated.





Sources said some relatives of Rashid were also members of the group.





They will be questioned.











