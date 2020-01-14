



NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy on Monday started using a new and superior category of high speed diesel which is expected to boost reliability of key platforms and their performance besides reducing carbon footprint.





Indian Navy officials said the use of high flash high speed diesel (HFHSD – IN 512) with revised technical specifications would also help the force ensure interoperability in operations with leading foreign navies.





The officials said a comparative evaluation of existing international regulations were also examined zeroing on the specification of the fuel.





"As an outcome, a revised technical specification was arrived at consisting of 22 test parameters including critical parameters cetane number, flash point, sulphur content, sediment content and oxidation stability," said an official.





"The new specification will not only ensure a better quality fuel but also result in a reduced carbon footprint," he said.







