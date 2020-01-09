



The Indian Army described the meeting Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Gen Han Weiguo as "historic". Gen Singh's visit is the second-ever by a Northern Army commander to China, earlier being in 2015, said Udhampur-based Army PRO (Defence) Lt Col Abhinav Navneet in a statement here





JAMMU: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, leading an Indian military delegation to China, met the Chinese ground forces' commander Gen Han Weiguo and discussed issues having strategic ramifications and measures to enhance peace and tranquillity along the sensitive borders, a defence spokesman said on Wednesday.





The Indian Army described the meeting Lt Gen Singh and Gen Han as "historic".





Gen Singh's visit is the second-ever by a Northern Army commander to China, earlier being in 2015, said Udhampur-based Army PRO (Defence) Lt Col Abhinav Navneet in a statement here.





He said they discussed issues having strategic ramifications to include regional security environment, joint training and measures to enhance peace and tranquillity along the borders.





The spokesman said the visit would "serve as a milestone" by cementing mutual ties. "This will achieve the twin aims of high level military co-operation and stabilising the sensitive borders of both the countries."





During the five-day visit, that started on January 7, the Indian delegation will hold talks with top generals of China's People's Liberation Army and visit vital military and civil establishments in Beijing, Chengdu, Urumqi and Shanghai.





The visit comes close on the heels of Joint Military Exercise 'Hand-in Hand 2019' held recently between the two countries in eastern theatre in Meghalaya.





"There has been a marked increase in mutual coordination between armies of both the countries and a will to foster friendly relations between them," the spokesman said.







