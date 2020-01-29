



NEW DELHI: The BJP government cleared the work which had been stalled for more than three decades leading to the inclusion of Rafale aircraft in the fleet of Indian Air Force (IAF), said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.





"For over 30 years not a single next-generation fighter plane was added to IAF's fleet. Our ageing aircraft used to meet with accidents, fighter pilots kept getting martyred but the people responsible for getting the new planes had no concern," Modi said at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa grounds in New Delhi.





Asserting that his government had also played a big role in increasing synergy by the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Modi said, "For many years, discussions were being held to appoint a Chief of Defence Staff to increase synergy and coordination between the three wings of the Armed Forces. But nobody took a decision on it."





"The creation of the Department of Military Affairs, CDS and the appointments to them was also done by us. We worked with the thought that it was time to deliver," he added.





Earlier, the Prime Minister had presented awards to the best cadets. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, and the three wing-chiefs were also present at the rally.







