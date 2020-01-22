



Rawalpindi - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people.





The army chief gave this assurance to President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him at the GHQ here on Tuesday.





During the meeting, matters of mutual interest particularly situation on Line of Control (LOC) and Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IoJ&K ) were discussed, says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate.























