



Pakistan gets state of the Art Electronic Warfare and Surveillance Radar laboratories





RAWALPINDI: Army chief General Qamar Bajwa on Friday inaugurated state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) and Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) testing laboratories in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the military said.





The ceremony was held during his visit to the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), an Information Communication Technology (ICT) & electronic equipment manufacturer and solution providers to public and private sectors, in Haripur.





General Bajwa lauded the role and unrelenting efforts made by NRTC during the last three years, and assured his full support in its “innovative initiatives”.





Agencies



