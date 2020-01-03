



Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan left Islamabad after a successful visit to Pakistan. Al Nahyan met Pakistani PM Imran Khan and later few away from Nur Khan Airbase





Earlier, PM Imran Khan received the crown prince at the Nur Khan Airbase alongside various government officials. Setting aside protocol, PM Khan Imran personally drove the crown prince akin to how he drove the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman from the airbase.





The crown prince held a one-on-one meeting with PM Imran followed by a luncheon hosted by the premier. In a tweet via his official account, Sheikh Mohamed said he met his “friend Prime Minister Imran Khan” and discussed “regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance bilateral ties”.

I arrived in Islamabad today and discussed with my friend Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance bilateral ties pic.twitter.com/Hj6XiteltJ — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) January 2, 2020

UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Alzaabi said it would be a daylong official visit for “strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two brotherly countries”. The UAE has already pledged billions of dollars to Pakistan in assistance.





Earlier, Saudi Arabia pledged to convene a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Kashmir, in an apparent move by Riyadh to please Pakistan which skipped a recent summit of Muslim nations in Malaysia seen by Riyadh as an attempt to create a new bloc to replace the dysfunctional OIC led by it.





Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan conveyed this to his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during a recent meeting. He was on a day-long visit to Islamabad to convey the Saudi leadership’s gratitude to Pakistan for not participating in the recently held Kuala Lumpur summit of Muslim nations in view of the Gulf Kingdom’s reservations.



