



Major General Asif Ghafoor has been replaced by Major General Babar Iftikhar, who will now head the Inter-Services Public Relations. Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor took over as the Pak military spokesperson in 2016. He has now been appointed the GOC of the Pakistan Army's 40th Infantry Division. Major General Babar Iftikhar will replace Ghafoor as the Pak military spokesman





According to the ISPR website, Major General Ghafoor was commissioned into the Pakistan Army in 1988. Maj Gen Ghafoor holds a master's degree in strategic studies and was appointed the director general of ISPR in December 2016.





As the chief spokesperson of Pakistan's military, Major General Asif Ghafoor had a history of gaffes and bluster, especially when it came to talking about India. Major General Asif Ghafoor was caught sharing incorrect information several times on social media.





Major General Ghafoor shot to prominence in India in the aftermath of the Indian Air Force's February 2019 Balakot airstrike. As the Pakistan military's spokesperson Major General Ghafoor took the lead in implementing Islamabad's strategy of denying any and all assertions made by New Delhi.







