Pakistan Minister Fawad Choudhry, in a tweet claimed that PM Modi has 'lost balance' over the reactions he received to Citizenship Amendment Act, abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and the "failing economy." In an attempt to meddle in India's elections, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Minister called to defeat 'Modi madness' and said that with the fear of an electoral loss, PM Modi has resorted to 'ridiculous claims and threats.'





In a tweet, Pakistan's Minister said, "People of India must defeat Modi madness, under pressure to lose another state election (Delhi on Feb 8th) he resorts to ridiculous claims and threats endangering the region. Mr. Modi has lost balance after internal and external reaction to Kashmir, Citizenship Laws and failing economy. This came in response to PM Modi's statement from January 29, wherein he stated that India has the capability to make Pakistan "bite the dust" in less than 10 days in any new war with Pakistan.





Siding with the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal called the Assembly elections 'an internal matter'. Further, in retaliation to Fawad Choudhry, rejected the intervention of a 'biggest sponsors of terrorism'. He said, "Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. I also have a Prime Minister. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we do not tolerate the intervention of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country."





PM Modi's 'Defeat Pak' Claim





On January 29, wearing a National Cadet Corps cap at the event in Delhi, PM Modi claimed that India's new prowess was due to "youthful thinking." Reminding the neighbour of three wars lost, PM Modi said, Pakistan has already lost three wars. Our armed forces will not take more than 7-10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust." The nuclear-armed neighbours have fought three wars in the past seven decades over Kashmir. In February 2019, it came close to a fourth war, after Pakistan violated India's airspace in a military retaliation over the Balakot airstrikes.





PM Modi, furthering his claim, said that surgical strike conducted by the Army in 2016 and the air strike on a terror camp in Balakot in 2019 was an evidence of this. "This is 'youthful thinking'. We carry out surgical strikes and take on terrorists in their homes," the PM said. India have fought wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, and in 1999 during the Kargil conflict. Last year, in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF Jawans, PM Modi ordered an airstrike on terror camps inside Pakistan. PM Modi on Thursday said, Pakistan continues to wage a "proxy war" against India by backing terror outfits in Kashmir.







