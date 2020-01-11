



LeT Terrorist Hafiz Saeed is facing trial for terror financing





Six more prosecution witnesses, including revenue officials, testified against Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his close aides for their involvement in terror financing before an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, a court official said on Wednesday.





The anti-terrorism court Lahore indicted Saeed and his close aides — Hafiz Abdul Salam, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal — on terror financing charges on December 11.





“Some six more prosecution witnesses, including officials of the Punjab Government Revenue Department, testified against Saeed and three other suspects in terror financing case before the anti-terrorism court on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the official said.





He said the revenue officials also submitted the record of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) centres, seminaries and mosques in Lahore.





The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police also produced witnesses against Saeed and others who told the court about their collections of funds for terror financing.





Anti-Terrorism Lahore (ATC-I) judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta adjourned the hearing till Thursday. Strict security measures were taken in and outside the court premises during the appearance of the JuD leaders.







