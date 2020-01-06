Members of Sikh community in Hyderabad shout slogans during a protest to condemn vandalism at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan





NEW DELHI: India on Sunday condemned the "targeted killing" of a Sikh in Peshawar, days after the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara, the birth place of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan.





In a statement, ministry of external affairs said Pakistan should stop "prevaricating" and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.





"India strongly condemns the targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar that follows the recent despicable vandalism and desecration of the holy Gurdwara, Sri Janam Asthan, at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur," it said.





It said the government of Pakistan should act in defence of their own minorities instead of "preaching sermons" about it to other countries. The statement came after Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweeted on what he said was the "difference" between his government and the Modi government on the issue of minorities.





Repeated targeting of Sikh minorities in Pakistan is seen as the darker face of the Imran-Bajwa establishment's dealing with the community.





The apparently magnanimous act of opening Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims, is juxtaposed with the Pakistani sponsorship and support of Khalistani group SFJ's Referendum 2020 project, a blatantly anti-India enterprise. India has banned SFJ, a US-based pro-Khalistan outfit.





In July 2019, India handed over a dossier to Pakistan about individuals and organisations based there, who could disrupt the Kartarpur pilgrimage, including by inciting Sikhs towards Khalistan. This occurred after Khalistan activist Gopal Singh Chawla was found to be a member of Pakistan's Kartarpur committee. Alarm bells rang in India when former Pakistan army chief General Aslam Beg was quoted as saying that "Pakistan army and the government should create trouble for India through Khalistan movement".







