



NEW DELHI: Underlining that terror groups are active in Pakistan, the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday said that Islamabad should do more to take "non-reversible" action against terrorism if it wants to prevent itself from being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





"All the evidence against Pakistan has been put on the table. Pakistan has taken some action...there has been some progress. Pakistan has to do a lot more and take non-reversible action," Gareth Bayley, UK foreign and commonwealth office director for South Asia, said at an interactive session at Raisina Dialogue 2020 here.





"It is absolutely clear that terrorist groups are operating from within Pakistan. They pose a serious challenge to the Pakistan government and the South Asian region as well," he said.





The FATF in 2018 placed Pakistan on the grey list and the watchdog has already granted Islamabad an extension till February 2020 during a meeting in October last year.







