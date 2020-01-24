Pakistani Muslims protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on August 15, 2019





The Indian High Commissioner in London, Ruchi Ghanshyam, in a call to the Home Secretary of UK, Priti Patel, has expressed concerns over the plan to burn the Indian Constitution





A group of Pakistani protesters has planned to protest outside the Indian embassy in London and burn copies of the Indian Constitution. The Indian High Commissioner has expressed concerns over the planned protest with authorities in the UK.





The Indian High Commissioner in London, Ruchi Ghanshyam, in a call to the Home Secretary of UK, Priti Patel, has expressed concerns over the plan to burn the Indian Constitution.





In a tweet, the High Commission said, "High Commissioner called on Home Secretary Priti Patel & discussed issues of mutual interest to take forward India-UK ties. She conveyed security and safety concerns flowing from planned protests including on Republic Day at India House."





Several members of the Indian diaspora have been writing to various UK authorities to ban the protest.





President of Overseas Friends of BJP, Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat said, "We are writing letters to Mayor of London, Met Police commissioner and Home Secretary. We are also starting a community response document to be submitted to the PM."





On the other hand, protesters have been mobilising people in large numbers to join the agitation on January 26.





It is expected that over 5000 people will turn up for the protest.





Fahim Kayani, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, one of the organisations involved in planning the protest said, "Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and all like-minded organisations who are seeking peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute are part of the protest."





Some pro-Khalistan fringe groups are also joining hands with these outfits in the protest.





Messages are widely circulated using various social media platforms inviting "like-minded" people to join and burn the Indian Constitution.





Fahim Kayani said, "There is no question of hurting any sentiments by burning the flag or Constitution. We hope common Indians will come out in support of seeking a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions. We strongly protest against fascist policies of the government. We want to hold the perpetrators accountable for mass killings, gang rapes, false flag operations, orchestrating social chaos and wrecking economic havoc in Kashmir."





The politics and unrest in the Indian subcontinent have found new grounds in the UK and the Indian embassy is often their stage. This will be the fourth major protest in the past year.





Similar protests on the Indian Independence Day on August 15 turned to clashes and vandalism outside the embassy.





Referring to the August 15 incident in his letter to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Assembly member for Brent and Harrow, Navin Shah has requested him to call upon the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick and Home Secretary Priti Patel to "ban or impose restrictive conditions" like he did the last time with the Diwali protest.





Requesting for swift action "so that peace, order and community cohesion is maintained," Shah in his letter to the Mayor said, "I fully appreciate that operational matters are for the Met Police to determine and the decision to ban or impose restrictive conditions upon a March or Rally rests entirely within the remit of the Home Secretary, rather than with you or the Met Police. This is why I would like you to urgently bring these concerns to the attention of the Met Commissioner, Cressida Dick, and the Home Secretary, Priti Patel and obtain assurances that the necessary protections will be in place on the day of the protest."





However, the London authorities are yet to respond to these requests.







