



India’s diplomatic allies, including France and the US, backed the country’s stand on the Kashmir issue. Akbaruddin stated that “those who attempted to raise Kashmir got a stinging response”, referring to China’s isolation at the UN following its attempts to once again raise the issue. India abrogated Article 370 and revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year





Washington DC: India on Wednesday lashed out at China and Pakistan for falsely painting an alarmist picture of Kashmir during a closed-door meeting at the United Nations Security Council and said that none of the claims was found credible.





“The outcome of the consultations was on expected lines. We are happy that neither the alarmist scenario painted by the representatives of Pakistan nor any of the baseless allegations made repeatedly by various representatives of Pakistan in the UN fora were found to be credible,” Syed Akbaruddin, India’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said at a press conference on Wednesday.







