



The two leaders will also witness the progress in post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal, built with Indian assistance.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will jointly inaugurate the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani-Biratnagar on Tuesday with his Nepalese counterpart KP Oli.





The second Integrated Check Post at Jogbani-Biratnag is built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people’s movement across India-Nepal border, the government said in a press release.





The two leaders will also witness the progress in post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal, built with Indian assistance.





Out of Indian government's commitment to build 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.





Earlier in September last year, Modi and Oli had inaugurated the first cross border commercial oil pipeline between India and Nepal.





The pipeline from Motihari in Bihar to Amlekhganj in Nepal was proposed more than 20 years ago for the transfer of petroleum products such as diesel, LPG and aviation turbine fuel.







