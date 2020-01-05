



At least two people were killed after a trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district. The unfortunate incident took place on Friday night.





“The pilot of the aircraft of 'Chimes Academy' was trying to land at Dhana airstrip when it crashed in the adjoining field,” PTI quoted Sagar Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi as saying. He further said that trainer Ashok Makwana and trainee Piyush Singh were killed in the crash that took place at 10 pm. “Bad weather was likely a cause,” the SP added.





In the meantime, Chimes Academy's local administrator Rahul Sharma confirmed the accident. The aircraft was a Cessna 172, which has a glass cockpit and is enabled with facilities for flying in the night. Chimes Academy runs courses for Commercial Pilot Licence and Private Pilot License.





In November 2019, a MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in Goa soon after it took off for a training mission. Fortunately, both the pilots managed to eject safely. The aircraft involved in the crash was a trainer version of the fighter jet.





In October 2019, two Mi-17 V5 helicopters of Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated a crashed aircraft of UT Air Pvt limited at 11500 feet at Kedarnath helipad. The chopper was flown to Sahastradhara near Dehradun. The private aircraft had crashed a few days back at an altitude of 11500 feet at the Kedarnath helipad.







