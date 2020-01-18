



New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat over his statement that programs aimed at counter-radicalisation of youth in Kashmir should be started for saving them. In a series of tweets, Owaisi said that this is 'not the first ridiculous statement' Rawat has made. Owaisi also questioned who will de-radicalise "Badla" Yogi & "Pakistan jao" Meerut SP?





"Who'll deradicalise lynchers & their political masters? What about those opposing citizenship for Assam's Bengali Muslims? Maybe de-radicalise "Badla" Yogi & "Pakistan Jao" Meerut SP? Maybe de-radicalise those imposing hardship on us through NPR-NRC?"





This is not the first ridiculous statement he has made. The policy is decided by a civilian administration, not by any General. By speaking on policy/politics, he is undermining civilian supremacy," Owaisi said in another tweet.





During a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue 2020, Rawat had underlined the need to start counter-radicalisation programs while identifying who are the people to have been radicalised and to what degree.







