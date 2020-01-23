



Chennai: Russia''s integrated nuclear power company ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation''s machine building division Atomenergomash has completed production of a steam generator for the upcoming nuclear power plant at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu.





India''s atomic power company Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is building four plants of 1,000 MW units each - Units 3, 4, 5 and 6.





The first two units of similar power generation capacity is already generating power.





In a statement ROSATOM said Atomenergomash has completed the production of steam generator set for Unit No 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP).





A steam generator belongs to the items of safety class 1. The steam generator vessel is a horizontal cylindrical vessel with two elliptical bottoms, in the middle part of which there are collectors for the supply and discharge of hot coolant, ROSATOM said.





The steam generator''s diameter is more than 4 m; the length of the equipment is about 15 m. The weight of one steam generator is 340 tons.





According to ROSATOM, three heat-exchange items were shipped to the KNPP under construction in 2019, the fourth item will be shipped to the construction site in April 2020 when the navigation season is open.





The Russian company said it takes more than two years to manufacture a steam generator from the start of metallurgical blanks production to shipment.





To produce one item, it is required to use 340 kg of welding strip, 5.5 tons of the welding electrodes and eight tons of welding wire, the statement said.







