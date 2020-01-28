

Russian Helicopters has embarked on the development of a new type of attack helicopter called ‘Airborne Combat Vehicle,’ which will feature special weapons and more power.





The company has developed a new version of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN Special Forces helicopter with enhanced weapons, says CEO Andrey Boginsky.





The Mi-8AMTSh-VN rotorcraft is a bridge between the Mi-8 family and a promising helicopter: the Airborne Combat Vehicle for the "new type" of airborne units, TASS reported Friday quoting an official source.





Last summer, Russian Helicopters signed a contract with the Ministry of Defensive to furnish 10 original version helicopters to the Russian Special Operations Forces which resulted in the development of the Mi-8AMTSh-VN’s new version.





New Weapons On Mi-8AMTSh-VN







"We already have an upgraded appearance of the AMTSh-VN. Let’s say, it has expanded its options and capabilities - not so much the vehicle itself, but its extra equipment," Boginsky said. He explained that the makeover has "improved the weapons, the means of target detection and identification."





The Mi-8AMTSH-VN helicopter is equipped with new avionics, armed with two 12.7 mm side-mounted machine guns, adapted for night vision goggles, and has an on-board defence complex. The cockpit and the main systems and protected with a titanium alloy armour, while the floor and sides of the cargo compartment are protected with lightweight removable Kevlar armour.



