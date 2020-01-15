



TEJAS Navy NP-1 did another take off and arrested landing on INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier. The flight was piloted by Capt Shivnath Dahiya. This is back-to-back successful take off and landing flights for Team ADA\ARDC.





The second prototype, NP-1, did a number of approaches today, including a few Bolters (Bolter means when a approaching aircraft misses the catching wire and get back airborne right away with full throttle). Piloted by Capt Shivnath Dahiya. They will join the test program aboard the carrier shortly, intensive flying planned over the coming week twitted Angad Singh.





During the course of the next few weeks the TEJAS Navy will have several trials with varying loads, stores and hot refuelling tasks.





Earlier on 12th Jan, 2020 the naval version of the indigenously-built Tejas light combat aircraft successfully took off from the "ski-jump" deck of the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in a big leap in overall development of the jet.





On 11th Jan, 2020, the aircraft made its first landing on the deck of INS Vikramaditya which was also a major milestone. Both the landing and take off by the aircraft put India among a select group of nations having the capability to design such a jet which can operate from an aircraft carrier.





The Indian Air Force has already inducted a batch of Tejas aircraft. Initially, the IAF had placed an order with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 40 Tejas aircraft. In 2018, the IAF issued the request for proposal (RFP) to HAL for the procurement of another batch of 83 Tejas at a cost of over ₹50,000 crore.







