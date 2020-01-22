



The encounter occurred in the dense jungles of Jantarang in south Kashmir.





An encounter broke out on Tuesday between terrorists and joint security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora. In the resulting gunfight, a terrorist was shot down. However, in what comes as an unfortunate development, a J&K Special Police Officer (SPO) was martyred while two Indian Army Jawans were injured in the encounter.





According to inputs, the encounter occurred in the dense jungles of Jantarang in south Kashmir's Awantipora. Security forces had received Intel regarding the presence of 2-3 terrorists in the area. However, after a search operation was launched, the terrorists opened fire on the armed forces.





The security forces retaliated but suffered some unfortunate losses.





The identity of the slain terrorist is currently being ascertained.







