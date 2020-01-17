



New Delhi: It appears while the visit of US President Donald Trump to India anytime soon to India looks certain, but the date and month and where will Mr Trump go, “there is still time to talk about these”, MEA said here on Thursday.





“I can tell you now that both the countries through diplomatic channels are continuously in touch on the matter (possible visit of Mr Trump), but which will be the date and month and where will Trump go, there is still time to talk about these,” MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters here answering questions.





The mention of Mr Trump’s visit to India prior to elections in the US has assumed significance in the light of reports that various dates are being discussed for the same.





The 2020 United States presidential election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.





The MEA spokesman said: “The top level engagement between India and the United States is inherent part of the Strategic Partnership between two countries”.





He also said when the two leaders had met, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited President Trump.





“In addition whenever there are high level talks, this issue of President Trump’s visit to India figures…





MEA spokesman clarified that such announcement for high level visits is made “through a proper procedure and the moment we have confirmed information, it will be shared”.





