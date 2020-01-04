Ilhan Omar is of Somalian descent





The United States on Friday (3 January) announced that it has eliminated Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard, as part of “decisive defensive action”.





Soon, reactions started pouring in and controversial US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar asserting that the assassination was warmongering on Trump’s part and would step in to stop him.

So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?

Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will. https://t.co/Fj9TMossEW

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

This resulted in various twitter users sarcastically slamming Omar for her statement by sending her their condolences.





Followings such reactions, Omar decided to play victim and retweeted posts which claimed such targeting was part of an “Islamophobic attack” against her. It may be recalled that in the past Omar had been accused of downplaying the 9/11 terror attack by commenting that, “some planes did something”.





It may be difficult for you to understand right now, but the pain will pass in time

I'm sorry to hear that *checks notes* an Iranian Terrorist Leader is dead. I hope that you may find peace in the days to come knowing that he died doing what he loved, plotting to destroy America https://t.co/In1lpwIPUJ

— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) January 3, 2020

Breaking news: Airstrike at Baghdad airport kills Iran’s most revered military leader, Qasem Soleimani, Iraqi state television reports https://t.co/NbZW4DaWvD — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 3, 2020

The Washington Post too was roasted in a similar way by Twitter users after it described Soleimani as “Iran’s most revered military leader”.



