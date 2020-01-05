



New Delhi: The United States suspended military training to Pakistan in 2018, in a bid to force Islamabad to help Washington take decisive action against militants in Afghanistan. The International Military Education and Training Program (IMET) is worth around $2.4 million.





As Washington tries to reach out to its allies in the wake of the assassination of a key Iranian commander in Iraq, a US State Department Spokesperson for South and Central Asian Affairs said on Saturday that President Donald Trump has “authorised the resumption” of IMET for Pakistan.

To strengthen mil2mil cooperation on shared priorities & advance US national security, @POTUS authorized the resumption of International Military Education and Training #IMET for Pakistan. The overall security assistance suspension for Pakistan remains in effect. AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) January 3, 2020

​The announcement appears to be an attempt by the Trump Administration’s to mollify its ally in South Asia, as days before the military action on Iran, President Trump had made a categorical statement that Islamabad would get “no more” aid. Trump previously said that Pakistan had “given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools”.





​US Secretary Mike Pompeo also reached out to Pakistan’s Chief of Staff, General Qamar Bawja on 3 January as part of his outreach to his counterparts in Europe, Russia and in South Asia to brief on the killing of Iranian Commander of the Al-Quds Force Qasem Soleimani.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

​While Pompeo reached out to his counterparts in other countries, he preferred to talk to the military leadership in Pakistan rather than government leaders.





Pakistan is a key player in the West Asia, and has warm relations with both Iran and Saudi Arabia. President Trump reportedly asked Imran Khan to broker peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia in September in the aftermath of the bombing of Saudi Aramco’s oil facility. Riyadh had accused Tehran of involvement in the bombing.



