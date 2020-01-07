



Guwahati: India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat was seen dancing with his colleagues of Gorkha Regiment at a New Year party of the regiment held in Lucknow recently.





In a video from the party which has now gone viral, the former Indian Army chief, who is from the Gorkha Regiment, is seen dancing to the song Gorkha Paltan from the movie with the same name.





General Rawat can be seen having a gala time with his friends, colleagues and senior officers.





The 2010 song, Gorkha Paltan, was sung by Prashant Tamang, the winner of Indian Idol 3, also the actor in that movie. The film, too, is based on the Gorkha Regiment.





General Bipin was recently appointed as CDS, days before retiring as the Indian Army Chief. As the CDS, he will function as a single-point adivsor to the government on matters related to the military and will focus on better synergy between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.





After General Rawat, the vice chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the Army chief.







