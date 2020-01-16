



With the naval prototype of the homegrown Light Combat Aircraft Tejas successfully landing and takeoff from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, India is now among a select group of countries that have the capability to design a fighter jet that can operate from an aircraft carrier.

Now, videos showing the fighter jet taking off from the warship and soaring into the sky are finally here.









TEJAS is a Light Combat Aircraft developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in coordination with the Aircraft Research and Design Centre of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, among other bodies.





While the Indian Air Force has already inducted a batch of the Tejas fighter jet, a naval variant of the Light Combat Aircraft is still in the prototype phase. The current Tejas will never see the light of day as a Navy fighter jet as it is a single-engine variant.





Our Bureau



