



“The armed forces give allegiance to the Constitution of India. In fact be it a jawan or an officer, we take an oath.That is what should guide us in all our actions and at all times. This translates into the core values that define the preamble to the constitution- justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, the Army Chief General Naravane said"





NEW DELHI: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that the armed forces owe their allegiance to the Constitution of India and are fighting to defend the core values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity that define the Preamble.





His comments made while addressing his first press conference after taking over as the Army Chief come in the backdrop of widespread allegations that the army is being politicised.





Naravane while responding to a question on whether the army should have a say on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, following comments made by his predecessor and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on protests against the new law, said that the army’s role is to uphold the core values. “We respect the fundamental rights of the citizens. If we remember this, then we will not go wrong in the discharge of our duties. We are an army of the people and for the people, and whatever we do, will be for them,” he said.





He also said that the way ahead for the army is ‘A’ for allegiance, ‘B’ for belief and ‘C’ for consolidation. “The armed forces give allegiance to the Constitution of India. In fact be it a Jawan or an officer, we take an oath.That is what should guide us in all our actions and at all times. This translates into the core values that define the preamble to the constitution- justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. This is what we are fighting for when we are deployed at the borders, safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity to secure for our people these core values,” he said.





Naravane’s comments come after the previous Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was criticised for speaking on the protests against the citizenship law with people saying that the army was being politicised. Rawat had said that leaders are not those who lead crowds into carrying out arson and violence.







