



The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, code named 'Flanker-H' by NATO, is a twin-jet multi-role air superiority heavy, all-weather, long-range fighter jet, developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is striking terror into the hearts of its enemies with the help of formidable fighting machines such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29UPGs, Mirage-2000s, Jaguars and the indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, the Air Force said in a statement.





The IAF on Friday posted a tweet from its official handle on the social media site with the caption "We Rule the Skies" and posted a photo of IAF fighters on a mission inside the formidable Sukhoi-30 MKI.





Indian Air Force Fighter Pilots on a mission in their state of the art Sukhoi-30 MKI. "We Rule the Skies"Indian Air Force Fighter Pilots on a mission in their state of the art Sukhoi-30 MKI. pic.twitter.com/JI5roj1o1G January 17, 2020

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, code named 'Flanker-H' by NATO, is a twin jet multi-role air superiority heavy, all-weather, long-range fighter jet, developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





While the initial deal signed between India and Russia 20 years ago was for the manufacture of 140 Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, IAF's arsenal currently includes over 250 Sukhoi Su-30MKIs. 272 such jets will be operated by the Air Force. While the jet is configured to carry one 30 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 auto cannon along with 8,130 kilograms of external armament including missiles and bombs on its 12 hardpoints, the IAF is modifying 42 Su-30MKIs to launch the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. IAF's lethality will increase manifolds once the modified Su-30MKIs capable of launching BrahMos missiles join the service.





Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will oversee the induction ceremony of Su-30MKIs with BrahMos missiles in the 222 Squadron (Tigersharks) on January 20. With the capability to strike targets over the vast seas surrounding India's western, eastern and southern coasts, the Tigersharks will help the country maintain a tight vigil over strategically important Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Tigersharks Squadron was raised on September 15, 1969, with Su-7 fighters and later flew the MiG-27 jets.



